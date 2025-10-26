Women’s World Cup: India face huge setback as in-form batter Pratika Rawal suffers freak injury ahead of semi-final against Australia

In a major setback for India ahead of the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final, star batter Pratika Rawal has suffered a freak injury during training. The in-form opener’s participation now hangs in the balance, leaving India’s campaign under serious threat before the knockout clash.

India has faced a significant blow in their ongoing ODI World Cup 2025 journey after star opener Pratika Rawal was compelled to leave the field due to an unusual injury during the final league-stage match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26.

The incident took place on the last ball of the 21st over when Bangladesh’s Sharmin Akter hit the ball towards midwicket. Rawal, rushing in to make the stop, tried to slide along the boundary to prevent a four. Unfortunately, her right foot landed awkwardly, twisting her ankle and seemingly getting stuck in the ground. She immediately collapsed in visible pain, raising alarms among her teammates and officials.

A freak injury for Indian opener #PratikaRawal while diving to save a boundary!



A freak injury for Indian opener #PratikaRawal while diving to save a boundary!

A stretcher was brought onto the field as a precautionary measure, but Rawal managed to get back up and walk off the field on her own. Currently, there has been no official update regarding the seriousness of her injury. The Indian team is hoping for the best, considering Rawal’s crucial role in their campaign thus far.

The 25-year-old has been vital to India’s advancement to the semifinals, ranking as the team’s second-highest run-scorer with 308 runs. She is only behind her opening partner Smriti Mandhana, who tops the tournament with 331 runs. Her steady performance at the top of the order has given India strong starts in key matches, making her potential absence a major worry as they approach the knockout stages.

The match against Bangladesh had already been shortened to 27 overs per side due to several rain delays. Wet patches on the field may have played a role in this unfortunate incident. The Indian management and team staff will now closely monitor her condition as they prepare for their semifinal showdown against the defending champions, Australia.

Rawal had earlier made a significant impact against Australia in Visakhapatnam, where she scored an impressive 75 runs, aiding India in setting a strong total of 331. This performance underscored her capability to thrive under pressure, and her role in the team will be vital as India prepares to take on the defending champions in the semifinals.

As the knockout phase approaches, the Indian squad is optimistic about Rawal's quick recovery. The absence of one of their top run-scorers at such a pivotal moment could affect India's prospects, leading fans and the cricket community to eagerly await updates on her fitness.

