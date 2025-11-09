Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...

India’s women’s cricket champions have recorded a remarkable 50 percent rise in brand value following their historic success. Jemimah Rodrigues’ valuation has climbed to Rs 1.5 crore, while Shafali Verma has crossed the Rs 1 crore mark, highlighting their growing commercial appeal.

Following India's remarkable ODI World Cup win, the brand value of the nation's female cricketers has surged by over 50%. Leading figures such as Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues have become some of the most desirable names for brand endorsements, with individual contracts anticipated to exceed Rs 1 crore.

This victory has not only granted them international acclaim but has also paved the way for opportunities that were previously the domain of male cricketers. From automotive companies and financial institutions to lifestyle and beauty brands, businesses from various sectors are keen to include India's women cricket stars in their promotional efforts.

What exactly is brand value and what has caused its increase?

A cricketer's brand value can be likened to their market worth outside the cricket field. It indicates how much companies are prepared to invest to link their products with the player's image, character, and fan base. The greater the value, the more substantial the endorsement contracts.

In the wake of India's World Cup success, this value has experienced a significant boost as players have become well-known figures and inspiring role models. Their presence on social media, combined with their outstanding performances, has rendered them highly appealing to advertisers.

Endorsement values for top players have doubled and even tripled

Karan Yadav, the Chief Commercial Officer of JSW Sports, which represents players like Jemimah Rodrigues, disclosed that the endorsement value of India's leading women cricketers has seen an extraordinary increase, doubling or even tripling following their World Cup success. This increase mirrors their rising popularity and impact both on and off the pitch.

Jemimah Rodrigues' brand value has soared from approximately Rs 60 lakh to over Rs 1.5 crore, while Shafali Verma's has risen from Rs 40 lakh to more than Rs 1 crore. Their stellar performances and growing fan following have made them highly appealing to major brands across diverse industries.

