Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' mind games, aims to silence Indian fans in title clash

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt takes inspiration from Pat Cummins’ fearless approach as she looks to spoil India’s party in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final. Confident and composed, Wolvaardt believes her team can silence the roaring Indian crowd with a historic win.

South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, is focused on achieving a historic title win, with the goal of quieting the enthusiastic Indian fans at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai this Sunday during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. Wolvaardt's remarks echoed those of Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, who had previously expressed his desire to dampen the cheers of the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before the World Cup final against the home team, India, who had gone unbeaten throughout the tournament. Cummins and his team succeeded in that mission, securing the championship with a remarkable century from Travis Head.

As the highly anticipated match approaches, a direct question regarding her team's approach to countering the overwhelming Indian support was posed to Wolvaardt, with over 90 percent of the audience expected to back the home team.

"Hopefully we win. I guess that will silence them," Wolvaardt told the media here on Saturday.

“It's going to be a very tough game with the whole crowd behind India, probably a sold-out stadium. It's going to be a very exciting opportunity, but at the same time, it puts a lot of pressure on them (India) as well,” the South Africa captain said.

“They have the whole country behind them and are sort of expected to win. It's going to be a really big crowd — probably the biggest crowd that a lot of our girls have not played in front of — a lot of eyeballs on the game, a lot of added pressure,” she added.

Historically, India has struggled against South Africa in World Cup encounters since 2017. This marks India's third appearance in an ODI World Cup final, yet they have yet to claim victory. They have consistently found themselves on the losing end against the Proteas, including a thrilling three-wicket loss in Visakhapatnam during the current tournament.

Wolvaardt emphasized that South Africa will not depend on their past performances against India as they prepare for the Women's World Cup final.

"Knockout cricket is completely different to league cricket. We've seen people are able to do some very special things in knockout games like we saw from Jemi the other night,” Wolvaardt said.

“I don't think we're going to be looking into our group game against them. We know we have to play some really good cricket. They're a really strong side and have just come off of a really good game as well, so they'll be high on confidence.

"We can't sort of bring any of our history into this game, whether it would be finals that we've lost or games that we've won against India, we're just really trying to erase all of that stuff and start completely afresh," she added.

