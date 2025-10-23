FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal centuries power India to semi-finals; New Zealand eliminated

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal delivered sensational centuries to power India past New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup 2025, securing a semi-final spot. Mandhana’s masterclass and Rawal’s brilliant knock ensured New Zealand’s elimination and kept India’s title hopes alive.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 11:36 PM IST

Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal centuries power India to semi-finals; New Zealand eliminated
India has advanced to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup 2025 following a dominant 53-run victory over New Zealand, achieved via the DLS method, in what was essentially a knockout match held at the DY Patil Stadium. This triumph, fueled by outstanding centuries from openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, dashed New Zealand's aspirations of reaching the final four.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine quickly regretted her choice as the Indian openers showcased a batting clinic. Mandhana and Rawal forged an impressive 212-run opening partnership, setting a new record for India in the Women's World Cup. Mandhana scored 109 runs off 95 balls, exhibiting her usual aggressive style, marking her 14th ODI century, while Rawal contributed with 122 runs off 134 balls, securing her first World Cup century.

The momentum did not wane even after the openers were dismissed, as Jemimah Rodrigues added a swift, unbeaten 76, propelling India to a formidable total of 340/3 in a rain-affected 49 overs.

Chasing a revised DLS target of 325 runs in 44 overs, the White Ferns' innings got off to a rocky start, losing crucial early wickets to India's pace attack, particularly Renuka Singh Thakur. Despite a commendable effort from Brooke Halliday, who scored 81, and a late surge from Izzy Gaze with 65 runs off 51 balls, the required run rate proved too challenging. New Zealand ultimately fell short, concluding their innings at 271/8.

This significant victory ends India's three-match losing streak and secures their position as the fourth and final semi-finalist, joining Australia, England, and South Africa. For the White Ferns, their World Cup journey concludes with one match left.

Brief Scores:

India: 340/3 (49 overs) - Rawal 122, Mandhana 109

New Zealand: 271/8 (44 overs) - Halliday 81, Gaze 65; Renuka Singh 2/25

Also read| Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana's sensational 2025 continues, breaks multiple records with century against New Zealand

 

