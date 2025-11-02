Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma misses out on dream century in IND-W vs SA-W final, but wins hearts with fiery knock

Shafali Verma fell heartbreakingly short of a century in the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final against South Africa, but her fearless comeback innings won millions of hearts. Once dropped and doubted, the young opener justified her ‘wildcard’ return with a blistering knock that defined India’s fight.

Shafali Verma made a spectacular comeback to the Indian team, scoring a fifty in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Initially left out of the squad, Shafali was brought back as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal just before the semifinal against Australia.

Despite a quick dismissal against the Australians, the 22-year-old seized her chance when it counted, helping India to a strong start after being put in to bat first, following a two-hour rain delay.

Teaming up with fellow opener Smriti Mandhana, Shafali attacked from the very first ball, hitting a four. She reached her fifty with a single off Chloe Tryon in the 18th over, having faced just 49 balls. It's worth noting that she had been absent from the ODI setup for over a year.

Once Shafali hit her fifty, social media erupted with fans dubbing her return a “wildcard entry.” One user commented, “Well played Shefali Verma, what a wildcard entry! We believe in Verma, just like Tilak Verma did in the Asia Cup, now you have to do this for the World Cup.”

Unfortunately, Shafali fell short of a well-deserved maiden ODI century, getting caught by Sune Luus for 87 runs off Ayabonga Khaka's bowling. In her innings of 78 balls, Shafali struck seven fours and two sixes.

Earlier in the day, the match faced a two-hour delay due to continuous rain in Navi Mumbai. South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, won the toss and chose to bowl first in the overcast conditions. Both teams remained unchanged. It's important to highlight that neither India nor South Africa has claimed the trophy yet.

