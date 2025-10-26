Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy's participation remains uncertain against India

India may get a significant advantage in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-finals as Australia’s coach hints at uncertainty over star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy’s participation. Her potential absence could impact Australia’s lineup and give India a strategic edge.

Captain Alyssa Healy's ongoing injury saga continues to raise concerns as her availability for the semi-final against India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 remains uncertain due to her recovery process. The team's captain has not been part of the playing XI since the match against England on October 22, sidelined by an injury that has kept her out of two vital matches.

The injury took place during a training session following the team's win over Bangladesh, a match that came after her impressive century against the same team in Vizag.

With Healy's status for the semi-final still in doubt, Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke offered a cautious update on the captain's condition, mentioning that she is currently being assessed and the team remains optimistic about her fitness for the important game.

"Obviously, she wasn't quite up to it tonight, but she'll continue to be assessed. We're really hopeful for the semi, but there are still a few days to play out before that. We're hopeful again, and she'll just continue to be assessed the closer we get to the game," Nitschke said during the press conference.

As the Women in Blue prepare to face Australia, they will be closely monitoring leg-spinner Alana King, who has been in outstanding form, taking 15 wickets in the tournament to date, including a decisive 7/18 performance against South Africa.

“I think it’s just sort of seeing when the game plays out. She obviously doesn’t come on a lot in the Powerplay. So, once you sort of get through that, it’s then about the batters that are in the matchups and the stage of the game and who’s going to be the best person to bowl," Nitschke said of King.

In a previous clash during the group stage, the two teams delivered one of the tournament's most exhilarating matches, with Australia managing to chase down an unprecedented target of 331. This remarkable feat was largely due to Healy's outstanding performance, scoring 142 runs off 107 balls, which earned her the Player of the Match accolade.

Should Healy not recover in time, her absence could significantly hinder Australia's chances of defending their championship title. At this moment, both the team and its supporters are eagerly anticipating more updates as the semifinal battle in Navi Mumbai approaches.

