CRICKET

Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan end campaign winless as rain washes out Sri Lanka clash, Captain Fatima Sana blames ICC

Pakistan ended their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign winless after rain washed out their final match against Sri Lanka. Captain Fatima Sana blamed the weather for denying the team a chance to end on a high, leaving fans disappointed as the tournament concluded.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 11:07 PM IST

Sri Lanka and Pakistan ended their final ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup group-stage match with a shared point due to relentless rain that disrupted play at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo. As a result, Pakistan concluded their campaign without a victory, amassing just three points from seven matches, all of which were attributed to washouts. In contrast, Sri Lanka finished their tournament with five points from seven games, managing only one win.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl, but Pakistan only managed to score 18 runs without losing a wicket in 4.2 overs before rain interrupted the match again. With no signs of improvement in the weather, the game was ultimately abandoned, marking the fifth match affected by rain in this tournament.

Previously, a rain delay had postponed the toss, leading to a reduction of the match to 34 overs per side, with the powerplay set at seven overs.

Sri Lanka made a single change to their squad, bringing in Dewmi Vihanga to replace Udeshika Prabodhani. Pakistan, on the other hand, included Eyman Fatima and Syeda Aroob Shah for their final group stage encounter.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana voiced her frustration saying, “I think the only thing that didn't go in our favour was the weather. I think ICC must arrange three good venues for the World Cup because we wait for four years to play in the World Cup.”

Both teams were already eliminated from semi-final contention and aimed to conclude their World Cup journey on a positive note.

Sri Lanka had previously secured their first points with a narrow victory over Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai, while Pakistan struggled throughout their campaign, only earning points from matches that were abandoned due to rain.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's win against Bangladesh had kept their hopes of semi-final qualification alive, but India's victory over New Zealand ultimately dashed their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

