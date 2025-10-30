FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand

Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final

Coldplay’s viral kiss cam moment returns as spooky Halloween meme: 'You guys win...'

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Star batter who scripted India's record chase with maiden ODI World Cup century against Australia

KBC 17: Threat to Amitabh Bachchan? Central agencies assess security risk after Diljit Dosanjh's gesture in the show

Record run-out for Australia as Deepti Sharma concedes 73 runs in IND vs AUS Semi-Final

'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IAF to boost Rafale Jets power, to acquire Rs 15,000 crore proposed Meteor Air-to-Air missiles with a range of...

IAF to boost Rafale Jets power, to acquire Rs 15,000 crore proposed Meteor Air-t

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change opera

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final

Jemimah Rodrigues produced a sensational century as India pulled off a record chase to stun Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final. Her fearless knock powered India into the final, where they will face South Africa in what promises to be a thrilling title clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

India's Women's Cricket team has achieved one of the most remarkable run-chases in history, overcoming seven-time champions Australia by five wickets in a thrilling ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final held at the DY Patil Stadium. This victory propels India into the final against South Africa, creating an unforgettable chapter in Indian cricket.

In pursuit of a daunting target of 339—the highest successful run-chase in Women's ODIs—India was anchored by a stunning, unbeaten century from Jemimah Rodrigues (127* off 134 balls). The young batter exhibited immense composure and flair, standing tall even as wickets fell around her.

Australia, after winning the toss, set a challenging total of 338 all out, powered by Phoebe Litchfield's explosive 119 and a quickfire 63 from Ashleigh Gardner. The target seemed daunting, particularly after openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were dismissed early, leaving India at 59/2.

Nevertheless, Rodrigues teamed up with Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89 off 88 balls) to forge a brilliant 167-run partnership for the third wicket. Kaur’s aggressive yet calculated innings provided vital momentum. Even after Kaur and Deepti Sharma were out, Rodrigues maintained her composure, expertly finding boundaries and managing the strike to bring the game to the final over.

The winning runs were scored with nine balls remaining, igniting jubilant celebrations in the packed stadium. This victory not only topples the seemingly unbeatable Australians but also secures India's spot in the World Cup final, laying to rest the memories of previous knockout disappointments.

Also read| Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with fiery fifty and her beautiful love story with Monica Wright

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change opera
Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together
Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's his
Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand
Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup re
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to reco
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE