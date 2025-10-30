Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final

Jemimah Rodrigues produced a sensational century as India pulled off a record chase to stun Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final. Her fearless knock powered India into the final, where they will face South Africa in what promises to be a thrilling title clash.

India's Women's Cricket team has achieved one of the most remarkable run-chases in history, overcoming seven-time champions Australia by five wickets in a thrilling ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final held at the DY Patil Stadium. This victory propels India into the final against South Africa, creating an unforgettable chapter in Indian cricket.

In pursuit of a daunting target of 339—the highest successful run-chase in Women's ODIs—India was anchored by a stunning, unbeaten century from Jemimah Rodrigues (127* off 134 balls). The young batter exhibited immense composure and flair, standing tall even as wickets fell around her.

Australia, after winning the toss, set a challenging total of 338 all out, powered by Phoebe Litchfield's explosive 119 and a quickfire 63 from Ashleigh Gardner. The target seemed daunting, particularly after openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were dismissed early, leaving India at 59/2.

Nevertheless, Rodrigues teamed up with Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89 off 88 balls) to forge a brilliant 167-run partnership for the third wicket. Kaur’s aggressive yet calculated innings provided vital momentum. Even after Kaur and Deepti Sharma were out, Rodrigues maintained her composure, expertly finding boundaries and managing the strike to bring the game to the final over.

The winning runs were scored with nine balls remaining, igniting jubilant celebrations in the packed stadium. This victory not only topples the seemingly unbeatable Australians but also secures India's spot in the World Cup final, laying to rest the memories of previous knockout disappointments.

Also read| Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with fiery fifty and her beautiful love story with Monica Wright