CRICKET

Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Australia head-to-head in ODIs - Complete record and key stats from knockout matches

India and Australia face off in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals in a high-voltage clash. Here’s a complete breakdown of their head-to-head record in ODIs, including past World Cup meetings and knockout stage battles that have shaped this iconic cricket rivalry.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 07:34 PM IST

Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Australia head-to-head in ODIs - Complete record and key stats from knockout matches
As India gears up to face the formidable Australia in the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup 2025, the tension is palpable, with a history that heavily favors the Australians and the tantalizing possibility of an upset looming. The ODI rivalry has been largely one-sided, with the seven-time world champions casting a long shadow over India’s aspirations, making their journey to the final a daunting task.

Head-to-head record

Australia's dominance in One-Day Internationals is a clear reflection of their unwavering consistency. Out of the 60 ODIs contested between these two cricketing powerhouses, Australia has claimed an impressive 49 wins, leaving the Women in Blue with only 11 victories. This win-loss ratio firmly establishes Australia as the frontrunners, a reputation further solidified by their remarkable 15-match winning streak in the World Cup, which encompasses both the 2022 and 2025 tournaments.

Knockout history

While the overall statistics may favor the Australians, the history of knockout encounters serves as a significant source of motivation for the Indian team. In Women's ODI World Cup knockout matches, Australia holds a 2-1 advantage over India. Nevertheless, India's singular victory was a historic one: the 2017 semi-final in Derby. That match is forever remembered in Indian cricket history for Harmanpreet Kaur’s explosive, unbeaten 171—one of the most remarkable individual performances in World Cup lore—which propelled India to a 36-run victory and a place in the final.

In their most recent World Cup meeting during the group stage of the 2025 tournament, Australia triumphed by successfully chasing down India's record total of 330 in a remarkable run-chase.

Key individual matchups

Smriti Mandhana, the tournament’s top run-scorer, has been in exceptional form against the Australians, scoring three centuries and two fifties in her last five ODI innings against them.

The all-round contest between Australia's Annabel Sutherland (leading the tournament with 15 wickets and 114 runs) and India's Deepti Sharma (also with 15 wickets but 133 runs) will be pivotal. Sutherland boasts an impressive bowling average of 15.6 against India.

For India, emulating the fearless and aggressive style of play that characterized their 2017 victory is essential to close the statistical gap and pen another historic chapter in their World Cup saga.

Also read| What if India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final gets washed out? Here's how ICC reserve day rule works

