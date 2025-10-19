Women's World Cup 2025: India's semi-final qualification scenarios after loss to England

Despite their defeat against England, India still have a chance to qualify for the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals. We break down all possible scenarios, including points, net run rate, and remaining matches, that could keep India’s championship hopes alive.

India's women's cricket team faced a devastating loss to England in their Women World Cup match. The Women in Blue were on track for victory at 167-2 in the 31st over while chasing a target of 289, but the dismissal of Harmanpreet Kaur (70) shifted the momentum back to England. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma formed another vital partnership, bringing India to 234-3 in the 42nd over, but Mandhana's ill-timed shot led to her dismissal for 88, placing India in a precarious situation.

Deepti Sharma contributed a significant fifty, yet wickets continued to fall at the other end, ultimately allowing England to secure an unexpected victory and advance to the World Cup semifinals. India had the opportunity to clinch the match with singles, but a flawed game plan and the inability to resist the urge for big shots proved costly in this crucial encounter.

How Can India Secure a Spot in the Women World Cup Semifinal?

Australia, England, and South Africa have already secured their places in the semifinals, leaving just one spot available. India's chances for a semifinal berth were bolstered by victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their initial matches; however, the loss to England has complicated their situation.

With 4 points, India has upcoming matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh. Winning both games would guarantee them a semifinal spot, as they would reach 8 points, making it impossible for other teams to catch up. A victory against New Zealand is essential; if India loses that match, they could only accumulate six points even if they defeat Bangladesh, while New Zealand could qualify by winning their final game against England Women.

Heather Knight Shines for England

Earlier in the match, England set a formidable total of 288-8 in their 50 overs. The four-time champions appeared poised to exceed the 300-run mark when they reached 211-2 in the 39th over, but a remarkable comeback from India kept them from achieving that milestone. Amy Jones contributed a solid 56 at the top of the order, but it was Heather Knight who stood out with a brilliant 109, helping England to a respectable score. Deepti Sharma was the standout bowler for India, claiming four wickets.

