Women’s World Cup 2025: Full list of records broken as Jemimah Rodrigues, India create history vs Australia in semifinal

India scripted history with a record-breaking run-chase against Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final. Jemimah Rodrigues starred with a sensational knock as multiple world and team records tumbled in a thrilling clash at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

It was a night filled with records, redemption, and overwhelming emotion at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues’ remarkable unbeaten 127 off 134 balls propelled India to a historic five-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal — making history with the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history.

India’s chase of 339 — led by a 167-run partnership between Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89 off 88) — marked not only the first 300-plus chase in any ODI World Cup knockout, whether men’s or women’s, but also the end of Australia’s 15-match World Cup winning streak, which was halted by the same team that defeated them in the 2017 semifinal.

As Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary, the Indian dugout erupted in a mix of tears and cheers. This victory secured India’s place in their third ODI World Cup final (following 2005 and 2017), where they will compete against South Africa on Sunday — guaranteeing a new champion will be crowned.

Records shattered during India’s historic chase:

- Highest successful chase in women’s ODIs: 339 by India vs Australia, surpassing Australia’s 331 against India earlier this month.

- First-ever 300-plus chase in an ODI World Cup knockout — for both men and women.

- Highest match aggregate in Women’s World Cup history: 679 runs (previous best 678, ENG vs SA, 2017).

- Phoebe Litchfield (119 off 93) became the youngest player to score a century in a Women’s World Cup knockout.

- Australia’s 15-match World Cup winning streak (2022–2025) came to an end — marking their first defeat since 2017, also against India.

- India achieved their first-ever 200-plus chase in a Women’s World Cup match.

- Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur have set a new record with their 167-run partnership, marking the highest ever by an Indian pair in a knockout match of the Women’s World Cup.

Earlier, Australia had amassed 338 runs, thanks to Litchfield’s explosive century and Ellyse Perry’s 77, with late fireworks from Ashleigh Gardner (63 off 45) boosting them to a daunting total. However, India’s top order, despite early setbacks with Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24) falling quickly, showed remarkable composure.

The Indian Women's team is set to take on the South African Women's team in the ODI World Cup final this Sunday (November 2) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

