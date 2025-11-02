FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Will rain affect India vs South Africa title clash in Navi Mumbai? Check latest weather update

Rain threatens to dampen the excitement of the IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Navi Mumbai. With dark clouds hovering over the venue, fans are anxiously waiting to see if weather interruptions could delay the toss or shorten the much-awaited title clash.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 01:48 PM IST

The much-anticipated history day has arrived, as India and South Africa prepare to face off in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, as excitement builds, the weather may play a crucial role. The venue had already faced a washout last Sunday during the India vs Bangladesh match, and rain is once again being closely monitored ahead of this championship showdown.

India enters the final with significant momentum at this venue, having achieved convincing victories against New Zealand and Australia earlier in the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team aims to maintain that momentum and secure their first Women’s World Cup trophy. On the other hand, South Africa has had the upper hand over India in their last three World Cup encounters and will be looking to extend that streak on this grand stage.

According to AccuWeather, the weather conditions in Navi Mumbai are expected to vary throughout the afternoon. The match is set to start at 3 PM, likely remaining unaffected, but increasing cloud cover and rain showers could arrive as evening approaches. The time frame between 4 PM and 7 PM is particularly unpredictable, with the likelihood of rain peaking at 58% between 6 PM and 7 PM. Humidity levels are also expected to remain elevated throughout the evening.

South Africa concluded the league stage in third place with five wins, but their journey has been marred by two concerning batting collapses. They were bowled out for just 69 runs against England, where Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell dominated the innings, and later fell for 97 against Australia, with Alana King delivering an impressive 7/18.

For India, a crucial observation is South Africa’s susceptibility to lateral movement; deliveries that either straighten or move away from the right-hander. This puts the spotlight on Radha Yadav and Sree Charani, whose left-arm spin could be instrumental in applying consistent pressure.

