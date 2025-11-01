Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs - Complete record and key stats from knockout matches

India and South Africa face off in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final! Take a look at their head-to-head record in WODIs and previous knockout encounters. From epic chases to heartbreaks, here’s how both teams stack up ahead of the ultimate showdown in world cricket.

India and South Africa are ready to face off in what should be an epic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final. Both teams are aiming for their first World Cup title. India has usually had the advantage in past matchups. But, South Africa's recent play means they'll be tough to beat.

India's overall dominance

India Women usually do well against South Africa in One-Day International games.

Overall ODI Score: Since 1997, India has won 20 of 34 games, while South Africa has 13. One game had no result.

World Cup Games: In five previous World Cup games, India has won three times, compared to South Africa’s two wins.

Knockout games

They’ve split their World Cup knockout games. They've each won once. Sunday’s final will be the first time they've met in a World Cup final, so someone will make history.

Note: The only true knockout meeting before the 2025 Final was the 2000 Women's World Cup Semi-Final, which India won. The 2022 World Cup group stage match was a high-stakes, virtual quarter-final where South Africa won.

South Africa did beat India in this tournament’s league stage. They won by three wickets in Visakhapatnam. Nadine de Klerk scored an amazing, not-out 84. South Africa stopped India’s win streak and showed they can win when the pressure is on.

But India just chased down a huge 339 against Australia in the semi-final, with Jemimah Rodrigues hitting a century. This shows they're at their best right now. South Africa’s captain, Laura Wolvaardt, is in great form and is scoring a lot of runs. Marizanne Kapp is also a threat. The final should be close. It's India’s momentum versus South Africa’s hunger to win their first title.

