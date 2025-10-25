FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Women's World Cup 2025: Australia secure top spot, line up blockbuster semifinal against India after dominant win over South Africa

Australia defeated South Africa by 7 wickets to secure a place in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-finals, setting up a thrilling clash against India. With momentum on their side, the Australian team aims to continue their dominant run and chase another World Cup triumph.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 08:15 PM IST

Women's World Cup 2025: Australia secure top spot, line up blockbuster semifinal against India after dominant win over South Africa
India is gearing up for a challenging encounter as they aim for a spot in the final of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is set to take on the defending champions, Australia, in the second semi-final scheduled for Thursday, October 30. The seven-time world champions showcased their dominance by defeating South Africa by seven wickets, securing the top position in the league stage and finishing the first round unbeaten with six wins out of seven matches. Their match against Sri Lanka in Colombo was unfortunately washed out without a ball being bowled.

Regardless of the outcome against Bangladesh on Sunday (October 26) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India is poised to finish fourth in the table. This sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown between the Women in Blue and the Southern Stars, with a coveted place in the final on the line.

In the meantime, England and South Africa are set to clash in the first semi-final on Wednesday (October 29) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Historically, the two teams have faced off in 60 matches, with Australia emerging victorious in 49 of those encounters, while India has claimed victory in just 11. In the context of the Women's World Cup, they have met 14 times, with the Southern Stars winning 11 of those matches. In knockout scenarios, they have played three times, with India securing one win during the semi-final of the 2017 tournament. 

Earlier in the current tournament, Australia triumphed over India by three wickets in Indore during the league stage. In 2025, the teams competed in four ODIs, with the Alyssa Healy-led side winning three, all held on Indian soil. Consequently, Australia enters this crucial match as the clear favorites, but India will seek to draw motivation from their past success eight years ago.

Also read| Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli, equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat

Also read| Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli, equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat
