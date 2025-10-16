FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Women's World Cup 2025: Australia reach semi-final after Healy–Litchfield’s record stand; India to face England in must-win clash

Healy, continuing her rich vein of form, smashed her second consecutive century of the tournament, an unbeaten 113 off just 77 balls. She was ably supported by Litchfield, who scored a composed 84 not out.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 10:40 PM IST

Women's World Cup 2025: Australia reach semi-final after Healy–Litchfield’s record stand; India to face England in must-win clash
Australia's captain Alyssa Healy showcased her exceptional form by scoring an impressive 113* off 77 balls, leading the defending champions to a resounding 10-wicket win against Bangladesh in their Women’s World Cup match held in Visakhapatnam. This performance came on the heels of her remarkable 142 against India at the same location, making her the first cricketer in Women’s World Cup history to achieve back-to-back centuries.

Healy’s unbeaten century was part of a record-setting 202-run partnership with her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield, who also contributed an impressive 84 runs without being dismissed. Their collaboration propelled Australia to the highest successful run chase in Women’s World Cup history without losing a wicket, and the second-highest chase overall in women’s ODIs. This victory allowed Australia to surpass England in the points table, securing their place in the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, batting first, found it challenging to gain momentum, despite a determined unbeaten 66 from Sobhana Mostary. The visitors managed to post a modest total of 198 for 9, largely due to the outstanding bowling display from Australia’s Alana King. Her economical 10-over spell resulted in two vital wickets for just 18 runs, including four maidens, which earned her the Player of the Match accolade. Legspinner Georgia Wareham also contributed significantly with figures of 2 for 22 from seven overs.

In their chase, Healy and Litchfield started strongly, reaching 78 without loss by the end of the first powerplay. Both batters displayed aggressive intent, with Healy striking a series of stylish boundaries through the off side. The pair maintained their momentum throughout the innings, clinching the victory with ample overs remaining.

Meanwhile, the host nation faces an increasingly difficult road to the semi-finals. Following back-to-back losses to South Africa and Australia, India now sits in a precarious fourth place on the points table. Their next match against second-placed England at the Holkar Stadium in Indore has turned into a must-win situation. Securing a victory against the formidable English team is essential for India to maintain control over their semi-final hopes. A defeat would mean relying on other teams' outcomes and net run rate calculations to advance in the tournament.

The much-anticipated showdown on Sunday is set to be a significant challenge for the Indian squad, who will require their top order to perform well and their bowlers to excel against a confident England side.

