Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup semifinal: India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to reach final

The Indian Women's Under-19 team secured their place in the finals on January 27, 2023, after a commanding 8-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first semifinal match in Potchefstroom.

Earlier, electing to bowl first, the Indian Women's Under-19 team successfully restricted the New Zealand team to a total of 107 runs.

Parshavi Chopra's three-wicket haul and Shweta Shehrawat's impressive half-century were instrumental in India's victory. Chopra's outstanding performance earned her the Player of the Match award.

India won the toss, with captain Shafali Verma opting to bowl first. New Zealand's partnerships quickly unraveled as India picked up wickets at regular intervals. The opposition lost two wickets within the powerplay, with the majority of the collapse occurring after the first half of the innings. All of India's bowlers, except for Sonam Yadav, took at least one wicket during the match.

#TeamIndia march into the Finals of the #U19T20WorldCup.



They become the first team to reach the finals of the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup



Way to go #WomenInBlue! pic.twitter.com/4H0ZUpghkA — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 27, 2023

Indian women chased the target with 34 balls to spare, despite losing their captain Shafali Verma (10) early on. Shweta Sehrawat, however, stepped up to the occasion and delivered a stunning half-century to take India past the New Zealand total.

Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari then combined to form a formidable 62-run partnership, before Tiwari was dismissed. Undeterred, Sehrawat continued to lead India to victory, eventually taking them past the New Zealand total with 34 balls to spare.

