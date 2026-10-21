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Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2027 schedule out: Bangladesh, Nepal to co-host; India begin title defence on January 22

The ICC has unveiled the schedule for the 2027 Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, with Bangladesh and Nepal set to host the 16-team tournament. Discover India's match schedule, the January 22 fixture, tournament details, participating teams and key dates.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2027 schedule out: Bangladesh, Nepal to co-host; India begin title defence on January 22
India was crowned champions of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.
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The ICC has unveiled the comprehensive schedule for the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2027, set to kick off on 21 January 2027 across Bangladesh and Nepal. This prestigious tournament will feature sixteen competing teams battling it out through forty-one matches organized into four distinct groups. Four stadiums spread across both nations will serve as the venues for all matches.

The tournament opens with eight teams in action on the first day, highlighted by co-host Bangladesh taking on the UAE. Nepal will launch their tournament journey against Ireland on 22 January 2027.

Reigning champions India will commence their title defense against the West Indies, also on 22 January 2027.

16 teams distributed across four groups for this marquee tournament

Group A features India, Ireland, the West Indies and Nepal. Group B brings together South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa.

Group C includes Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria and the UAE. Group D comprises England, Sri Lanka, the USA and Scotland.

This marks the third installment of this tournament, which debuted in 2023.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Matches scheduled at these four premier venues

The Bir Shreshtho Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram will host matches, alongside the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, the TU International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu and the Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground.

Group-stage action will run through 26 January, after which qualifying teams will progress to the Super Six stage.

During the Super Six stage, teams will be reorganized into two groups. The leading two teams from each group will secure their spots in the semi-finals.

Semi-finals scheduled for 4 Feb; final set for 6 Feb

The semi-finals will take place on 4 February at the Bir Shreshtho Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium. 5 February serves as the reserve day.

The final will commence at 13:30 local time on 6 February. 7 February has been allocated as the reserve day for the final.

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