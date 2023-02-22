Women's T20 World Cup semi-final, IND-W vs AUS-W: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

It is almost time for the Women in Blue to face their greatest adversary, the Meg Lanning-led Australia. The Aussies are the reigning champions of the title and have yet to be defeated in the ongoing marquee tournament. India encountered the Aussies in the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020, but were outmatched by Lanning and her team. As of now, the Aussies lead Group A with 8 points from 4 games. India are bracing for a formidable challenge and are well aware of the task ahead.

With six points from four games, the Indian team is placed in second spot in Group B. India has defeated the likes of Pakistan, Ireland, and the West Indies, and they will be confident in their plans and strategies. Notably, the Women in Blue have never won a T20 World Cup knockout, and they will be determined to make history this time around.

Having played a considerable amount of T20I cricket against Australia recently, it will be much easier for Harmanpreet Kaur to devise a stringent game plan against them and potentially secure a victory.

Match Details

India Women vs Australia Women – Semifinal 1, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 23, 6:30 PM

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

India vs Australia Pitch Report

This pitch is well-balanced, with 27 matches having been played on it thus far. Of those, the team batting first has won nine matches, while the team bowling first has won 16. The average score on this pitch is 150, making it clear that bowling first after winning the toss would be the optimal decision.

India vs Australia Weather Report

The weather in Cape Town is expected to be cloudy on match day, with a temperature of around 26°C, 64% humidity, and a wind speed of 2.2 km/h. Visibility is expected to be 10 km, and there is a 27% chance of precipitation during the game.

Live Streaming Details

The IND-W vs AUS-W match will be live-streamed on the Hotstar+ Disney app and website. Moreover, viewers in India can also catch the action live on the Star Sports network.

India vs Australia Predicte playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

