Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav's 3 wickets helps India in thrilling two-run win over West Indies in warm-up game

In preparation for the ICC women's T20 World Cup, the Indian women's cricket team defeated West Indies by a thrilling two-runs in a low-scoring warm-up match on Tuesday.

Electing to bat, India posted a low score of 107 for the fall of eight wickets in their stipulated 20 overs. However, thanks to Spinner Poonam Yadav's three wickets, they restricted Windies to 105 for seven.

Chasing 108, West Indies had scored 57 for one in 13 overs. Bowler Deepti Sharma struck cleaning up opener Lee-Ann Kirby (42) which triggered a collapse.

Windies skipper Stafanie Taylor (16), Chedean Nation (0) and Deandra Dottin (1) were sent back in quick successions as they slipped to 67 for five in the 17th over.

Hayley Matthews (25) and Chinelle Henry (17) tried to stabilise the innings as they smashed three fours and a six in the 19th over leaving them with 11 off the last six balls.

Henry blasted Poonam for a four but the Indian dismissed Matthews in the fourth ball.

West Indies, who needed three runs off the last ball, could not manage as Henry was caught by Veda Krishnamurthy.

Earlier, India's top-three failed to give India the required start as they were reduced to 17 for three in 3.1 overs.

Opener Smriti Mandhana (4) lasted just six balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues (0) failed to open her account. Young Shafali Verma blasted a couple of fours before being caught by Britney Cooper off Shamilia Connell (2/20).

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11), too could not score big, while Krishnamurthy was cleaned up by Afy Fletcher (1/26), as India slumped to 52 for five in 11.2 overs.

Deepti Sharma made a 32-ball 21 before becoming a victim of Anisa Mohammed (2/16), while Pooja Vastrakar (13) was removed by Aaliyah Alleyne (1/9). Stafanie Taylor even got rid of Taniya Bhatia for 10.

Shikha Pandey's 16-ball 24 helped India to get to the total.

Brief score:

India women: 107 for 8 in 20 overs (Shikha Pandey 24; A Mohammed 2/16)

West Indies women: 105 for 7 in 20 overs (Lee-Ann Kirby 42; Poonam Yadav 3/20).