Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Rohit Sharma to create world record during England clash

Harmanpreet Kaur and Rohit Sharma

Indian Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur made history on Saturday when she took the field in her team's match against England. Table-toppers India and England were battling it out at St. George's Park in Gqeberha to secure their spots in the semifinals. India opted to bowl first, taking advantage of the favorable overhead conditions for seam bowling. As Kaur stepped onto the field, she shattered Rohit Sharma's world record.

Kaur has surpassed her counterpart Rohit Sharma to become the most capped international player in T20Is. She had previously featured in 148 T20Is, which was equal to Sharma's record. However, she made history when she made her 149th T20I appearance against England women in the Group B match of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

Most matches played in T20Is (Men/Women):

149 - Harmanpreet Kaur

148 - Rohit Sharma

142 - Suzie Bates

141 - Danielle Wyatt

139 - Alyssa Healy

Harmanpreet is captaining India for the third time in a T20 World Cup. With an impressive record in the shortest format, she has accumulated 2,989 runs at an average of 28.20 and a strike-rate of 106.60, including one century.

Just days after being signed by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, Harmanpreet broke Rohit Sharma's record. Now, not only will Rohit and Harmanpreet be leading the Indian team, but they will also be spearheading the men's and women's teams of MI.

Talking about the ongoing match, England posted a respectable 151-run total, thanks to the stellar performances of Nat Sciver and Amy Jones. Despite Renuka's impressive five-wicket haul, England kept the runs coming at a steady pace to surpass the 150-mark. India bowled well, but were punished for their mistakes. Renuka took the first three wickets, but Sciver and Knight steadied the ship for England. Sciver smashed a half-century, only to be dismissed shortly after. In the end, Jones' contribution helped England finish above 150.

READ| 'Ram ke chole bhature aagye': Virat Kohli’s hilarious reaction to being told food is ready goes viral - Watch