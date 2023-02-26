Women's T20 World Cup Final, AUS-W vs SA-W: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Australia Women will face off against South Africa Women in the grand finale of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday (February 26). After topping Group 1 with four consecutive victories, Australia defeated India in the first semi-final match to secure their place in the final. Beth Mooney blasted 54 off 37, and captain Meg Lanning scored an unbeaten 49 to help Australia reach 172 runs for the loss of four wickets while batting first. Then, Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner took two wickets each to clinch a narrow five-run victory.

South Africa suffered a disappointing start to the tournament, losing their opening game against Sri Lanka and a group-stage match against Australia. However, they managed to turn things around and reach the final with a resounding ten-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the last group stage game. In the second semi-final, they put in an even more impressive performance against England. Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt both scored fifties to post a total of 164/4, while Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail took four and three wickets respectively to restrict England to just 158/8, earning South Africa a hard-fought six-run win.

South Africa is playing in the final for the first time, and home-field advantage could give them the edge. However, they have lost all of their last five T20I games against Australia, who have won the trophy a record five times. This is a historic moment for South Africa, as they look to break Australia's winning streak and make history of their own.

Match Details

AUS-W vs SA-W Final, Women’s T20 WC

Date and Time: February 26, 6:30 PM

Venue: Newlands Cape Town

Australia vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands in Cape Town is renowned for its batting-friendly surface, with an average first innings score of 144 in T20 cricket. In their last game here, Australia scored 172 and South Africa 164, so fans can anticipate an exciting, high-scoring clash on Sunday.

Australia vs South Africa Weather Report

The forecast in Cape Town is ideal for a cricket match, with virtually no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius, providing a perfect atmosphere for a full match of cricket.

Live Streaming Details

The AUS-W vs SA-W match will be live-streamed on the Hotstar+ Disney app and website. Moreover, viewers in India can also catch the action live on the Star Sports network.

Predicted Playing XI:

Australia Women: Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba

