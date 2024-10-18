New Zealand will play South Africa in the final on Sunday in Dubai.

The Women's T20 World Cup is set to crown a new champion as New Zealand emerged victorious over the 2016 champions, West Indies, securing their spot in the final of the tournament on Friday.

The White Ferns will face off against South Africa in the final on Sunday, after South Africa defeated Australia in the first semi-final. In a thrilling match in Sharjah, New Zealand successfully defended their total of 129, limiting West Indies to 120/8.

They pull off a stunning win over West Indies to make their first Women's #T20WorldCup final since 2010

Despite their best efforts, West Indies Women were unable to replicate their 2016 success. Captain Hayley Matthews led her team with determination, but unfortunately, they fell short. The top order struggled with the bat, but Deandra Dottin showcased her talent and nearly orchestrated a remarkable comeback, despite being dropped early in her innings. Afy Fletcher and young Zaida James fought valiantly in the final over, but ultimately, the victory eluded them.

