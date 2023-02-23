Women's T20 World Cup: Big blow for India as star player ruled out ahead of semifinal match against Australia

File Photo

Hours before the semi-final match against Australia, India suffered a devastating blow as all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup due to an upper respiratory tract infection. Vastrakar, who was among the three Indian cricketers including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, taken to the local hospital in Cape Town on the eve of the semi-final, will not be able to take further part in the tournament, leaving questions over the participation of the other two cricketers.

Vastrakar, who has taken two wickets in the four group-stage matches of the World Cup thus far, has been replaced by Sneh Rana in India's squad.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has approved Sneh Rana as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar in the India squad,” BCCI Women said in a statement on Thursday.

Rana, who has featured in 47 international matches, including 24 T20Is, was one of the three travelling reserves, alongside Sabbhineni Meghana and Meghna Singh. With her impressive track record, she is sure to be a valuable asset to the team.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Chair, ICC Head of Events), Russell Adams (Tournament Director), Snehal Pradhan (ICC Women's Cricket Manager), Mike Gajjar (Cricket South Africa representative), Ian Bishop and Lisa Sthalekar (both independent).

The Harmanpreet-led team emerged victorious against Pakistan, the West Indies, and Ireland, with their only loss coming against England. Should Harmanpreet be unable to play, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will take the helm as captain. Radha Yadav, who was absent from the match against Ireland due to an injury, is also a cause for concern.

