Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: IND vs PAK blockbuster to ignite Edgbaston; check full fixtures, venues and match timings

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in England from June 12 to July 5. India begin their campaign in Group A, with the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan scheduled for June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Check the complete schedule, venues and match timings.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 12, with England hosting Sri Lanka in the opening game at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Fans are buzzing about the India vs Pakistan showdown, set for June 14 on the same pitch. Over 24 days, players from 12 teams will battle it out in 33 matches spread across seven first-class venues.

New Zealand, last tournament’s champions, start their title defense against West Indies on day two. Also on that day, Australia—who have dominated this event with six titles—will take on South Africa, the runners-up from the previous edition.

The tournament wraps up with the final at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5, a fitting stage for a world title. This is the 10th edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, and teams are split into two groups of six. Bangladesh, Netherlands, Scotland, and Ireland earned their spots through the qualifiers.

Also read| Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur shuts down retirement question with sharp reply

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Ireland

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

June 12, Friday: England vs Sri Lanka (Edgbaston) – 11:00 PM

June 13, Saturday: Scotland vs Ireland (Old Trafford) – 3:00 PM

June 13, Saturday: Australia vs South Africa (Old Trafford) – 7:00 PM

June 13, Saturday: West Indies vs New Zealand (Hampshire Bowl) – 11:00 PM

June 14, Sunday: Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Edgbaston) – 3:00 PM

June 14, Sunday: India vs Pakistan (Edgbaston) – 7:00 PM

June 16, Tuesday: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Hampshire Bowl) – 7:00 PM

June 16, Tuesday: England vs Ireland (Hampshire Bowl) – 11:00 PM

June 17, Wednesday: Australia vs Bangladesh (Headingley) – 3:00 PM

June 17, Wednesday: India vs Netherlands (Headingley) – 7:00 PM

June 17, Wednesday: South Africa vs Pakistan (Edgbaston) – 11:00 PM

June 18, Thursday: West Indies vs Scotland (Headingley) – 11:00 PM

June 19, Friday: New Zealand vs Ireland (Hampshire Bowl) – 11:00 PM

June 20, Saturday: Australia vs Netherlands (Hampshire Bowl) – 3:00 PM

June 20, Saturday: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Hampshire Bowl) – 7:00 PM

June 20, Saturday: England vs Scotland (Headingley) – 11:00 PM

June 21, Sunday: West Indies vs Sri Lanka (Bristol County Ground) – 3:00 PM

June 21, Sunday: South Africa vs India (Old Trafford) – 7:00 PM

June 23, Tuesday: New Zealand vs Scotland (Bristol County Ground) – 3:00 PM

June 23, Tuesday: Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Bristol County Ground) – 7:00 PM

June 23, Tuesday: Australia vs Pakistan (Headingley) – 11:00 PM

June 24, Wednesday: England vs West Indies (Lord’s) – 11:00 PM

June 25, Thursday: India vs Bangladesh (Old Trafford) – 7:00 PM

June 25, Thursday: South Africa vs Netherlands (Bristol County Ground) – 11:00 PM

June 26, Friday: Sri Lanka vs Scotland (Old Trafford) – 11:00 PM

June 27, Saturday: Pakistan vs Netherlands (Bristol County Ground) – 3:00 PM

June 27, Saturday: West Indies vs Ireland (Bristol County Ground) – 7:00 PM

June 27, Saturday: England vs New Zealand (The Oval) – 11:00 PM

June 28, Sunday: South Africa vs Bangladesh (Lord’s) – 3:00 PM

June 28, Sunday: Australia vs India (Lord’s) – 7:00 PM

June 30, Tuesday: Semi Final 1 (The Oval) – 7:00 PM

July 2, Thursday: Semi Final 2 (The Oval) – 11:00 PM

July 5, Sunday: Final (Lord’s) – 7:00 PM

Each team faces everyone else in their group once. Only the top two teams from each group move on to the semi-finals. Group winners play against the other group’s runners-up, with both semi-finals held at The Oval.

England, West Indies, and New Zealand are the other teams that have lifted the Women’s T20 World Cup trophy, but Australia stands out with its six championships.

Here’s where the action unfolds in 2026:



- Edgbaston, Birmingham

- Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

- The Oval, London

- Bristol County Ground

- Headingley, Leeds

- Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

- Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Semi-finals go down at The Oval, while the final promises a big finish at Lord’s in London.

Also read| 'Unreal feeling': Manav Suthar reflects on dream debut after helping India register biggest Test win