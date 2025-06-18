The complete schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has been revealed, with the event scheduled to occur in England and Wales. The tournament will commence on June 12 and will last for 24 days.

Hosts England will commence next year's Women's T20 World Cup at Edgbaston against Sri Lanka on June 12, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealing the complete schedule less than a year in advance. Seven venues throughout England and Wales - Edgbaston (Birmingham), The Oval and Lord's (London), Headingley (Leeds), Old Trafford (Manchester), Bristol, and the Utilita Bowl (Southampton) have been designated to host 33 matches, featuring 12 teams split into two groups of six, with the final set for July 5 at the Home of Cricket.

England has been placed in Group 2 alongside the reigning champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and two qualifying teams. Conversely, India will face their long-time rivals Pakistan, the six-time champions Australia, South Africa, last year's runners-up, and two qualifying teams in Group 1. The four qualifying teams will be determined in early 2026.

India will compete against their arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston on June 14.

Two teams from each of Groups 1 and 2 will advance to the semi-finals. The Oval will host both semi-final matches on June 30 and July 2, culminating at Lord's. This marks the 10th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, and it is the largest yet, featuring 12 teams.

Beth Barrett-Wild, the tournament director, stated that the tournament has the potential to make a significant impact and foster change by showcasing some of the finest cricketers across the UK over three weeks.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to transform a month of sporting excellence into a movement that will rewrite the narrative about women’s cricket. At iconic venues across the country, we’ll see incredible, world-class athletes battling it out in out in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, who with every ball bowled and run scored, will be contributing to lasting change. It’s our opportunity to give women’s cricket, and women’s sport, the stage it deserves.”

Prior to that tournament, eight of those teams will be competing for the prestigious Cricket World Cup trophy later this year in India.

