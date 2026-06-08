Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur shuts down retirement question with sharp reply

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur delivered a sharp response when asked about her retirement plans ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup. The veteran batter made it clear that her focus remains on the tournament and contributing to the team's success rather than discussing retirement.

India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, created a slightly tense moment ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup when she responded with an awkward smile to a question regarding her retirement during a media interaction. The experienced batter, who is set to lead India in yet another global tournament, attended the joint captains' press conference prior to the start of the competition.

India will kick off their campaign with warm-up matches against West Indies and England, aiming to finally secure a T20 World Cup title after a long wait.

During the press conference, Harmanpreet was questioned about her future in the sport and whether retirement was something she was considering. She replied with a wry smile and turned the question back to the reporter.

“Do you think I should stop?” Harmanpreet asked, eliciting laughter from the audience.

When the journalist clarified that he was simply inquiring, Harmanpreet playfully responded: “Then, why are you asking then?” Her reply brought even more laughter from those present, lightening the atmosphere during the media session.

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In addition to the light-hearted exchange, Harmanpreet also shared her thoughts on the influence of India’s recent successes and how they have fostered the growth of women’s cricket in the country. The India skipper emphasized the increased interest among young girls following the team’s accomplishments on the international stage.

“We have seen that during last year’s World Cup when we won. After that, we have seen massive change,” she said.

“Many girls, they're coming to play cricket, and I think when we do well a lot of things change, and hopefully, we play our best cricket and try to make impact on women's cricket.”

The forthcoming tournament is anticipated to be one of the most fiercely contested editions yet, with traditional powerhouses like Australia, India, England, and New Zealand all vying for the title. Ireland, on the other hand, returns to the competition after missing out in 2024, arriving with renewed confidence after a period of consistent improvement.

India will officially commence their campaign on June 14 against their arch-rivals Pakistan, followed by a match against tournament newcomers Netherlands on June 17. They will also face South Africa, Australia, and Bangladesh in their group, with only the top two teams advancing to the semifinals.

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