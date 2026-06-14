Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana avoid handshake at toss as IND-W, PAK-W renew rivalry

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana did not exchange a handshake during the toss ahead of their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The moment quickly grabbed attention as the arch-rivals renewed their fierce rivalry in a highly anticipated tournament opener.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana did not exchange handshakes at the toss prior to the highly anticipated Women's T20 World Cup match between the two rivals. The tradition of no handshakes began with the men's team during the 2025 Asia Cup. In fact, there was no handshake between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha in any of the three Asia Cup encounters. Similarly, during the Women's ODI World Cup, Harmanpreet also refrained from shaking hands with the Pakistan captain. This pattern continued as Suryakumar did not shake hands with Salman at the Men's T20 World Cup either.

Four months later, the Indian captain once again overlooked Pakistan. In a press conference held the day before the match, Harmanpreet Kaur stated that their focus was solely on cricket, and they were not discussing anything beyond that.

"Well, I think we are here for cricket, and we only talk about cricket; except for cricket, we don’t talk about anything, and I don’t even think about anything except cricket. Cricket has been our dream from day one, and we only talk about it. For tomorrow’s game, we are thinking of it as just another game we are going to play," the Indian captain said.

"Definitely pressure is going to be there, which I earlier agreed to that, whenever we play against Pakistan, pressure will be there, but at the same time it’s only about how we are going to enjoy that pressure because in any International game, pressure is going to be there; it’s only about giving your 100% in that game and enjoying every moment," she added.

India is aiming for its first T20 World Cup title

The Indian women's team is on the hunt for its inaugural title victory. The Women in Blue have reached the final once before, suffering a painful loss to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2020.

In 2024, India was eliminated in the league stage after securing only two wins out of four matches. New Zealand went on to defeat South Africa in the final to claim the championship.

Earlier, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat. "We will bat first. I think it's a very good pitch to bat on, so we just thought let's bat and set a decent total on the board. (Does winning a World Cup give them confidence?) Well, I think we all are very excited. The last World Cup definitely has given us a lot of confidence and we just want to carry that confidence to this World Cup. (Have you been pleased with the build-up?) Yes, definitely. We have plugged a lot of areas and now it's only about playing good cricket and we are looking forward to that. Bharti's playing today. And yeah, Yastika did really well, but today we thought of going with Bharti. We are going with three spinners and two medium pacers," she said.

IND vs PAK playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, Sadia Iqbal

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