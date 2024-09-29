Twitter
Cricket

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies

In pursuit of 142 runs, West Indies managed to reach 121/8 in 20 overs, with Chinelle Henry scoring an impressive unbeaten half-century.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 11:20 PM IST

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies
Courtesy: X
India kicked off their Women's T20 World Cup preparations on a high note by securing a 20-run victory against West Indies in Dubai on Sunday. 

In pursuit of 142 runs, West Indies managed to reach 121/8 in 20 overs, with Chinelle Henry scoring an impressive unbeaten half-century (59* off 48 balls). Pooja Vastrakar shone in India's bowling attack, claiming three crucial wickets.

The match saw Jemimah Rodrigues leading the charge for India with a quickfire 52 runs off 40 balls, including four boundaries, guiding India to a total of 141/8 in 20 overs. 

On the other hand, Hayley Matthews stood out for West Indies by taking four wickets.

