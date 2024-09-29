Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies

India kicked off their Women's T20 World Cup preparations on a high note by securing a 20-run victory against West Indies in Dubai on Sunday.

In pursuit of 142 runs, West Indies managed to reach 121/8 in 20 overs, with Chinelle Henry scoring an impressive unbeaten half-century (59* off 48 balls). Pooja Vastrakar shone in India's bowling attack, claiming three crucial wickets.

Jemimah Rodrigues' half-century set the stage for India's victory over West Indies in the Women's #T20WorldCup warm-up match.#WhateverItTakes | : https://t.co/nU8xFWQ3qS pic.twitter.com/xRmLUWOu1J — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) September 29, 2024

The match saw Jemimah Rodrigues leading the charge for India with a quickfire 52 runs off 40 balls, including four boundaries, guiding India to a total of 141/8 in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Hayley Matthews stood out for West Indies by taking four wickets.