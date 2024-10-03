Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to debut Smart Replay System, know about technology that was used in IPL 2024

The smart replay system implemented for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will greatly assist umpires in making crucial decisions on the field.

he Women's T20 World Cup 2024 commences today, and the ICC is committed to delivering an exhilarating tournament. A recent announcement revealed the implementation of a Smart Replay System for this event. But what exactly is the Smart Replay System, how does it function, and what sets it apart from the Decision Review System (DRS)?

The ICC has disclosed that a Smart Replay System will be utilized for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, marking the first time this technology will be employed in any of the organization's events. This innovative technology has previously been utilized in the IPL and The Hundred, showcasing its effectiveness and reliability in enhancing the game.

"The coverage will feature a minimum of 28 cameras at every game, and will be complemented by a variety of analytical and visual enhancements. The Decision Review System (DRS) will also be available at all matches, with a Hawk-Eye Smart Replay System in place that enables the TV umpire to instantly review synchronized multi-angle footage for accurate decision-making," ICC stated in a release.

What is Smart Replay System?

The smart replay system implemented for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will greatly assist umpires in making crucial decisions on the field. This system includes eight Hawk-Eye cameras strategically placed around the stadium, along with two high-speed Hawk-Eye cameras that will offer invaluable support to the umpires.

Furthermore, a cutting-edge stumping system has been introduced to provide TV umpires with tri-vision capabilities. This innovative feature allows them to simultaneously view footage from both front-on and side-on cameras within a single frame. Operating at an impressive speed of approximately 300 frames per second, the Hawk-Eye cameras will enable umpires to make quicker and more precise decisions.

This groundbreaking technology was initially introduced in England's The Hundred league before being successfully utilized in the IPL 2024. Its implementation in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup is a testament to the continuous advancements in sports technology, ultimately enhancing the overall quality and accuracy of officiating in cricket matches.

