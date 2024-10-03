Twitter
'Biased and agenda-driven': India dismisses USCIRF report on religious freedom

Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India's first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

Monkeypox in India: 6 dos and don'ts that you must follow

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to debut Smart Replay System, know about technology that was used in IPL 2024

Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ICC comes up with unique AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content'

The tournament gets underway in Sharjah on Thursday with the final slated in Dubai on October 20.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ICC comes up with unique AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content'
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has implemented a cutting-edge social media moderation tool at the Women's T20 World Cup to safeguard the cricket community from harmful content and cultivate a secure and welcoming online space for both players and fans.

The tournament kicked off in Sharjah on Thursday, culminating in the final match scheduled to take place in Dubai on October 20.

This innovative AI-powered tool, developed in partnership with GoBubble, is designed to actively monitor and filter out toxic content such as hate speech and harassment on official and player social media platforms. The primary goal is to prioritize the mental well-being of individuals and promote a culture of positivity within the cricket community.

ICC head of digital, Finn Bradshaw said: "We are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all participants and fans of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, it’s been great to see so many of the players and teams embrace our new initiative.”

More than 60 players have already enrolled in the social media protection service.

South Africa’s Sinalo Jafta said: “There is nothing worse than opening up your phone after a loss - or after a victory -- and regardless of what side you find yourself there is always some degrading comment about your personality.

"That protection for me is very big because players get to share their life with the world without the fear of being judged or criticised,” she added.

Also read| Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting in elite list, becomes only current player in world to....

