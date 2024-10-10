With their recent impressive performance, including their largest victory by runs in the tournament, the team has improved their Net Run Rate (NRR).

The Indian women's team secured their second victory in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024 against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, October 9th. This win has significantly boosted their chances of advancing to the semi-finals. Despite a challenging start to the tournament with a 58-run loss to New Zealand, India has managed to stay in contention for a top-four finish by securing two consecutive wins. With their recent impressive performance, including their largest victory by runs in the tournament, the team has improved their Net Run Rate (NRR). The question now arises - how can they secure a spot in the semi-finals?

Although India's six-wicket triumph over Pakistan did not propel them up the NRR rankings due to a slower chase, their dominant win over the Asian Champions in Dubai has solidified their position on the points table. The upcoming final Group Stage match against defending champions Australia on Sunday, October 13th, will determine India's fate in the semi-finals race, adding an element of excitement to the competition.

In their recent match against Sri Lanka, India set the tone by batting first, with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma establishing a strong foundation with a partnership of 98 runs for the first wicket. Following their dismissals, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur took charge and played a blistering innings, scoring an unbeaten 52 off 27 balls, which included eight boundaries and a six. India concluded their innings at 172 for three in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka struggled in their run chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite a brief partnership between Kavisha Dilhari and Anushka Sanjeewani, which yielded 37 runs for the fourth wicket, Sri Lanka failed to build momentum. India's bowlers, Asha Sobhana and Arundhati Reddy, dismantled Sri Lanka's batting order, ultimately restricting them to 90 runs.

India's qualification scenario

India has significantly improved their Net Run Rate (NRR) from -1.271 to +0.576, positioning themselves well for their upcoming match against Australia. The team is determined to maintain their winning streak and secure a spot in the final four.

If India emerges victorious against Australia, they will join New Zealand in having six points each. New Zealand has shown strong performance with three wins in four games, defeating both Sri Lanka and Pakistan. In this scenario, teams with better NRR will advance to the semi-finals.

On the other hand, if Australia defeats India, Australia will secure eight points with four wins in four matches, while New Zealand will have six points. This outcome will result in Australia and New Zealand qualifying for the semi-finals, with India being eliminated from the tournament.

However, there is still a possibility for India to qualify for the final four with just four points. This could happen if Pakistan and Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand and Australia, respectively. This would create an opportunity for India to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

