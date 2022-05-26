Women's T20 Challenge VAL vs TRA: MCA Pune Stadium pitch, weather report for Velocity vs Trailblazers match

Velocity vs Trailblazers

In a must-win game for Trailblazers, the last game of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will see them clash against Velocity.

Currently, Trailblazers are reeling at the last place as they lost to Supernovas by 49 runs. The side will need to win Thursday's game by a huge margin to stay alive in the final race.

Talking about Velocity, they, on the other hand, started off on a brilliant note by beating Supernovas by seven wickets. Velocity will need to reduce the margin of their defeat to ensure that their run rate is better.

Velocity vs Trailblazers​ weather forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to hover around 28°C with 60% humidity and 5 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation.

VAL vs TRA - Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune pitch report

The MCA Stadium in Pune is known as a good, high-scoring batting wicket. Despite many IPL games and the previous two games of this tournament have been played here the ground has helped batters. Velocity chased down the target of 151 easily in the second match within 19 overs a day before.

Velocity vs Trailblazers​ Probable Playing XI

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Priyanka Priyadarshini