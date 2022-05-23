Women's T20 Challenge TRA vs SUP: MCA Pune Stadium pitch, weather report for Trailblazers vs Supernovas match

Trailblazers vs Supernovas

The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 will see the opening game being played between the Trailblazers and the Supernovas.

The Trailblazers are the defending champions after they had lifted the title in 2020. Smriti Mandhana will continue to lead the side while she will have support from Poonam Yadav as her deputy.

Talking about The Supernovas, they will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. She will be helped by Taniya Bhatia, who has been named as the vice-captain of the side. They have been the most successful side in the history of this competition, having won the title twice.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas​ weather forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to hover around 27°C with 74% humidity and 21 km/hr wind speed. There are 1% chances of precipitation.

TRA vs SUP - Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune pitch report

The MCA Stadium in Pune pitch seems to have slowed down after several Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounters. However, a score of 125-135 could be good on this wicket. The skipper winning the toss would want to bat first.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas​ Probable Playing XI

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun

Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh.