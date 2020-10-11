Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj to lead sides in UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge which will be played from November 4 to November 9 in the UAE.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will be leading Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively.

The tournament will witness stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in a four-match tournament.

Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham - who scored her country’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century - will also be part of the series. She will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament.

The BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge.@ImHarmanpreet, @mandhana_smriti & @M_Raj03 to lead Supernovas, Trailblazers & Velocity respectively. The upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from 4th to 9th November in UAE. More details - https://t.co/XpHsvmoEjl pic.twitter.com/Y04VxlGRnz October 11, 2020

Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.

The 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge will begin with last year’s finalist Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening game.