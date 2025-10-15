FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: How India can qualify for semi-finals after back-to-back losses – Scenarios explained

Following defeats against Australia and South Africa, their chances of reaching the semi-finals hinge on a combination of remaining match results, net run rate, and other teams’ performances. Here’s a complete breakdown of the scenarios under which India can still secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Chankesh Rao

Oct 15, 2025

Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: How India can qualify for semi-finals after back-to-back losses – Scenarios explained
Following an exhilarating high-scoring match in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the India Women’s cricket team finds itself in a challenging position in the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Australia achieved the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history, successfully pursuing 330 runs with three wickets and an over to spare, marking India’s second consecutive loss in the tournament.

Previously, India had suffered a defeat against South Africa in their last match. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began the tournament positively with two consecutive victories against co-hosts Sri Lanka and their arch-rivals Pakistan. However, they encountered their first setback against South Africa, where they lost by three wickets as well.

India is set to face England and New Zealand in their next two matches before concluding the league stage against Bangladesh. The Women in Blue are expected to face tough challenges in the first two of their remaining three matches, although they may feel confident about securing a win in the final game.

After four matches, India has accumulated 4 points, with two wins and two losses. Australia leads the table with 7 points from four matches, remaining unbeaten thus far. Their match against Sri Lanka was called off due to rain. England sits in second place after achieving three consecutive victories in as many matches.

Qualification scenarios for India

Despite the recent challenges, India remains firmly in contention for a semifinal spot, which is scheduled to commence on October 29. Here’s how India can secure qualification for the knockout stage:

If India wins all three of their remaining matches: They will finish with 10 points, guaranteeing direct qualification to the semifinals regardless of other outcomes.

If India wins two out of their next three games: Their chances of qualification will hinge on their Net Run Rate (NRR) and other results, but accumulating 8 points could still suffice for a top-four finish.

If India loses two or more matches: Their prospects will heavily depend on the performances of South Africa, New Zealand, and England in their remaining games.

Also read| Watch: Shubman Gill reunites with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as Team India leaves for Australia; fans call it 'brotherhood reloaded'

