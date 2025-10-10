Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Can India still reach semifinals after loss to South Africa? Qualification scenarios explained

India batted first and recovered from a perilous 102/6 to post 251 all out in 49.5 overs, thanks to a heroic 94 off 77 balls from Richa Ghosh—the highest-ever score at number eight or lower in Women’s World Cup history.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 04:13 PM IST

Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Can India still reach semifinals after loss to South Africa? Qualification scenarios explained
India faced a devastating loss by three wickets to South Africa in match 10 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, held at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. This marked India's first defeat in the tournament following convincing victories over Sri Lanka and their long-time rivals, Pakistan. Richa Ghosh delivered an impressive performance, scoring 94 runs off 77 balls, which helped the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, set a total of 251/10 in 49.5 overs. However, South Africa successfully chased the 252-run target, finishing at 48.5 overs with seven wickets down.

The Women in Blue currently sit third in the points table, accumulating 4 points from three matches. South Africa also holds four points from three games but is ranked fourth due to a lower net run rate (NRR) compared to India.

Had India emerged victorious against South Africa on Thursday, they would have overtaken Australia to claim the top spot in the points table.

How Can India Secure a Spot in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals?

Despite the setback against the South African team, the Indian squad remains in contention for a semifinal berth, with several matches still to play.

To secure a top-four finish and advance to the knockout stage, India must win at least three of their remaining four matches. Their next fixture is against Australia in Vizag on October 12. Following that, India will take on England in Indore on October 19, New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on October 23, and Bangladesh on November 26.

India's Upcoming Matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025:

IND-W vs AUS-W: October 12 (Sunday) in Visakhapatnam

IND-W vs ENG-W: October 19 (Sunday) in Indore

IND-W vs NZ-W: October 23 (Thursday) in Navi Mumbai

IND-W vs BAN-W: October 26 (Sunday) in Navi Mumbai

ALSO READ| IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk's 84* stuns unbeaten India as South Africa clinch thriller in Vizag

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
