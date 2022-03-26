Women's IPL to begin from 2023 says Sourav Ganguly, reveals how many exhibition matches will be played this year

The BCCI has been criticized lately for not introducing women-based IPL in the same manner as the men's format. In a recent development to this, The BCCI is expected to start a full-fledged women's IPL from 2023.

During the Governing Council meeting ahead of the IPL, held in Mumbai yesterday, a decision was made by the board members that they will make efforts to start a 5 or 6 team women's IPL from next year onwards. A regular three-team women's T20 challenge will be played this year after it was canceled last year due to pandemic.

READ: 'Legends' Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni meet each other ahead of the IPL 2022 inaugural fixture, see viral pic

All the 10 existing IPL teams will be given the first priority to buy the women's IPL teams and if they opt to refuse, only then auctions will be held for the new women's IPL teams.

It is learned that at least 4 current IPL team owners are interested to invest in buying the women's IPL teams.

READ: Virat Kohli REVEALS why he has 'butterflies in stomach' ahead of IPL 2022 - Details inside

The BCCI has been facing a lot of criticism and demands to start a full-fledged women's IPL were doing rounds for quite a while now. Cricket West Indies have also introduced a three-team women's T20 league that will commence from this year and Pakistan Cricket Board is also looking forward to start its own women-based cricket league.

The IPL 2022 will begin starting from Saturday with Kolkata Knight Riders facing the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.