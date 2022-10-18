Search icon
Women’s IPL in 2023: Teams, matches, squad rules; how Women’s IPL may look

The first season of Women's IPL is likely to be held immediately after the Women's T20 World Cup in February.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

Women's T20 Challenge title 2019 | File Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) greenlit the Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in its 91st Annual General Meeting on Tuesday. The Women’s edition of the IPL is to be held next year after the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which ends on February 26.

As per reports, the Women’s Indian Premier League, unofficially being called WIPL, is set to be a tournament comprising five franchises in 2023. Each of the 5 teams will have squads with 18 players and the tournament will have 22 matches, as per a report from ESPNCricinfo. 

Each team will be allowed to have a maximum of 6 overseas players. Number of overseas players that can be included in the playing XI for a match will be capped at 5, with four from a full-member nation and one from an associate team. The schedule has not been finalised but the Women’s IPL is likely to end before the Men’s IPL.

The Women's IPL is greenlit days after the India Women's team won the Asia Cup for a record seventh title after beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets. Women's cricket in India has seen its popularity rise signficantly in the recent years. 

The first season of Women’s IPL is likely to clash with the first edition of Women’s Pakistan Super League. Currently, there are some women’s T20 cricket leagues around the world with their popularity growing. These include The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League, and Women’s Big Bash League. 

