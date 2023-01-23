Women's IPL 2023: From player purse to whopping cash prize, 5 facts about female cricket tournament

Women's IPL 2023 will likely commence from March (Photo - Twitter)

After years of success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is played by all-male squads, the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) is set to kick off in 2023, with the top female talent in cricket expected to lead the squads.

The WIPL 2023 is set to begin in February, as per media reports, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already established several ground rules and criteria for the all-female cricket championship, which will feature star players from across the globe.

BCCI has already established the pay cap for players and teams, as well as the date on which the Women’s IPL 2023 will commence. While the exact date for the WIPL 2023 has not been set yet, here is all you need to know about the cricket tournament.

Women’s IPL 2023 player purse

The player purse or pay cap for the Women’s IPL 2023 has been set at Rs 12 crore for this year, with the growth rate of Rs 1.5 crore for the next four years. This means that WIPL 2024 pay cap will be set at Rs 13.5 crore, as per media reports. It is expected that the cash prize for the winning team will be Rs 10 crore for the players.

Women’s IPL 2023 auction

The auction date for the WIPL 2023 has not been announced yet but it is expected that major IPL team owners like the Ambanis, Adanis, Glazer families, and other businesses are set to buy WIPL 2023 tenders soon, as per Inside Sports.

Major rule change in WIPL 2023

In a major rule change from the IPL, BCCI has allowed five international players to be in the playing XI of each team in the WIPL 2023. In the IPL, only 4 international players are allowed the playing XI.

Women’s IPL 2023 viewing rights

The media rights for the WIPL 2023 have been sold to network Viacom 18 for Rs 950 crore. This means that WIPL 2023 will most likely be aired by sports channels in collaboration with Viacom 18.

WIPL 2023 starting date

The official date of the WIPL 2023 has not been announced yet, but it is expected that the all-female cricket tournament will commence sometime in March 2023. The auction and player list for the same is also set to be announced.

