Women's Asia Cup final: India win record-extending 7th title after hammering Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

India defeated Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final.(Twitter)

Smriti Mandhana led the way with her 51 not out off 25 balls as India chased down a paltry target of 66 runs vs Sri Lanka in 8.3 overs to win their seventh Women's Asia Cup title on Saturday.

Earlier, a superb bowling effort helped the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side restrict the Lanka to 65 for 9 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Renuka Singh Thakur claimed three wickets while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana claimed two wickets each while Sri Lanka also paid the price for poor running between the wickets in the big final.

INDIA ARE THE ASIA CUP CHAMPIONS!



A comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka sees them lift the prestigious trophy.



They have been dominating the entire tournament and have overcome every challenge thrown at them!#INDvSRL #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/sSUsuMlhjb October 15, 2022

Inoka Ranaweera was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka as they managed to score an unbeaten 18-run knock. Oshadi Ranasinghe also contributed 13 runs, but apart from them, none of their teammates could cross single-digit scores.

The Indian side was extremely clinical with their bowling as well in the fielding, and the Sri Lankan were extremely poor, and there was no communication while running between the wickets.

READ| IND-W vs SL-W: Indian Women's team run riot as they restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Asia Cup final