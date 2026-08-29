Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Thailand match live on TV and online?

India take on Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, with fans eager to know when and where to watch the crucial clash. Here’s the complete live-streaming and TV telecast guide, including match timing, broadcast channels and online viewing details for Indian viewers.

India's women's cricket team is set to take on Thailand in their first match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. This Group A encounter is slated for Sunday (August 30) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and the squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur is eager to kick off their campaign with a significant victory.

On the flip side, Thailand has already participated in one match during this year's tournament, where they triumphed over Indonesia by a narrow margin of six runs on Friday (August 28) and will be looking to add another win to their record.

The Indian team management has high hopes for key players like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Shafali Verma in the batting lineup, while the bowling unit will be spearheaded by Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, and Kranti Gaud.

Deepti Sharma stands as the second-highest wicket-taker in women's T20I cricket, and Charani is recognized as the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Women's T20I rankings.

For Thailand, the performance of Thipatcha Putthawong will be crucial, as she holds the record for the most wickets in women's international T20 cricket.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match take place?

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match between India and Thailand will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, August 30.

What time will the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match between India and Thailand is scheduled to start at 08:00 PM IST. The toss will take 30 minutes prior to the start of the match.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match?

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Thailand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How can fans watch the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match online in India?

The India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website from 08:00 PM IST onwards.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, Naomi Hamilton.

Also read| Suryakumar Yadav lifts lid on Sanju Samson’s massive sacrifice: How a quiet gesture fueled India’s T20 WC campaign