Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV and online?

India Women will face Pakistan Women in a highly anticipated Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash on September 5 in Dubai. Find out the match time, venue, TV channel and online streaming details for fans in India ahead of this blockbuster Group A encounter.

India Women have kicked off their Women's Asia Cup 2026 journey with great success, clinching a spot in the semi-finals after winning both of their initial Group A matches. On Thursday, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team achieved a resounding 137-run victory over Hong Kong and are now set to face Pakistan in their final group-stage match.

Previously, India began their campaign with a solid 94-run win against Thailand, followed by another impressive display against Hong Kong. Batting first, India scored 193/6 in their 20 overs, with Smriti Mandhana shining brightly, scoring an incredible 124 runs that included 14 fours and seven sixes.

Hong Kong struggled in their chase, getting bowled out for a mere 56 runs. Deepti Sharma stood out as India's top wicket-taker, claiming three wickets, while Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, and Sri Charani each took two wickets.

Having already secured their place in the semi-finals, India is now focused on their eagerly awaited match against Pakistan.

Live Streaming Details

When is India Women vs Pakistan Women match?

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, September 5.

Where will the match be played?

The game will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs Pakistan match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan live on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4.

Where can you stream India vs Pakistan online?

The match will be available for live streaming on SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Bharti Fulmali, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Kamalini (Wicketkeeper), Nandani Sharma, Pratika Rawal, Kranti Gaur, Sri Charani and Prema Rawat.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana, Ayesha Zafar, Nashra Sandhu, Gul Firoza (Wicketkeeper), Muneeba Ali (Wicketkeeper), Waheeda Akhtar, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Sadaf Shamas, Momina Riyasat, Ayman Fatima, Saira Jabeen, Shawal Zulfiqar and Eyman Naseer.

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