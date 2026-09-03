Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Hong Kong match live on TV and online?

India will face Hong Kong in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including the date, start time, venue, TV broadcast details and online streaming options for fans looking to watch the India vs Hong Kong clash live.

India have some work to do with their batting before they take on Hong Kong in their second Women's T20 Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday. Yes, they beat Thailand by 94 runs in their opener but cracks in their batting showed up anyway.

This is a team with a serious reputation: seven overall titles, with four in the ODI format and three in T20s. Against Thailand, India looked set for something massive—they were cruising at 101 for 2 after 10 overs and should’ve easily passed 200. But then, things went sideways. They lost seven wickets for just 29 runs and ended up with only 159. Against a stronger opponent, that kind of collapse could cost them big.

Facing Hong Kong—a team still finding their feet—gives India a little breathing room and a chance to reset before they meet tougher teams like Pakistan later in the group stage. Still, the sudden slide against Thailand has put fresh heat on India’s middle and lower order. Winning the first game isn’t enough if those issues stick around.

Shafali Verma set the tone up top with a blazing 64. On the bowling side, Deepti Sharma owned the night—she didn’t give away a single run while picking up three wickets, making her the leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is.

But India’s batting needs more fuel. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal (who’s filling in for the injured Jemimah Rodrigues) both need to turn their promising starts into real firepower. And let’s not ignore captain Harmanpreet Kaur—she has to get her form back, with her spot in T20Is coming under question.

There’s more at stake this season. Asia Cup leads right into the Asian Games in Japan, and after flopping at the last T20 World Cup, India must step up fast.

On the other side, Hong Kong actually gave Thailand a good fight. They came up just six runs short in their first game, chasing 121 and finishing 114 for 7. If their bowlers can turn the screws, they can hang in there.

Marina Lamplough was their best performer—four wickets for just 11 runs. She’ll be key to stopping India’s openers early. Then there’s Kary Chan. She chipped in with 28 off 20 balls and will have to steady Hong Kong’s middle order if they want a real shot.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match take place?

India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Hong Kong will take place on Thursday, September 3, starting at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match be held?

The India vs Hong Kong match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat.

Hong Kong: Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani(w), Maryam Bibi(c), Marina Lamplough, Shanzeen Shahzad, Joyleen Kaur, Shing Chan Dorothea, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan, Kaur Mahekdeep, Hailey Wong, Iqra Sahar, Natasha Miles.

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