Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh semifinal match live on TV and online?

India face Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal, with a place in the final at stake. Here’s everything you need to know about the India vs Bangladesh semifinal, including the match date, start time, venue, TV broadcast details and where to watch the action online.

India’s women’s cricket team is set to take on Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 this Thursday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams know what it takes to win this tournament, but India’s coming into this clash with real momentum. They’ve won all three matches so far and look like the team to beat, while Bangladesh earned their spot in the semifinals after defeating the United Arab Emirates by 34 runs on Tuesday.

India’s bowlers have been sharp throughout the tournament. Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, and Prema Rawat, in particular, have stood out. Deepti grabbed three wickets each in the first two group games against Thailand and Hong Kong, China. Then, when India played their big Group A match against Pakistan on September 5, both Charani and Prema stepped up, taking three wickets each.

But the batting hasn’t looked as solid. Pratika Rawal still hasn’t fully justified her spot, and experienced names like Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh haven’t found their stride yet. India needs their top batters to fire on the big stage, and all eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Mandhana, the top scorer in women’s international cricket, already has a century in this tournament, and Shafali smashed a fifty against Thailand and looked good against Hong Kong, China, too.

Bangladesh will lean heavily on Nahida Akter, who’s already picked up two Player of the Match awards in three games. Alongside her, captain Nigar Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan, and Marufa Akter are all going to play key roles for the 2018 champions.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match take place?

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 first semifinal between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 10.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to start at 08:00 PM IST. The toss will take 30 minutes prior to the start of the match.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal?

The first semifinal of Women’s Asia Cup 2026 between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal online in India?

The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Gunalan Kamalini

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farjana Easmin, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Ritu Moni

Also read| Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play ODI World Cup 2027? Ex-India pacer gives cautious verdict