Women's Asia Cup 2026: Wahab Riaz backs Pakistan as ‘best side’ despite record-low 55 against India

Wahab Riaz has backed Pakistan as the best team in the Women’s Asia Cup despite their shocking 55 all-out against India. The Pakistan mentor dismissed concerns after the heavy defeat, expressing confidence in the side’s ability to bounce back and compete strongly for the title.

Once again, the India vs. Pakistan matchup in the Women's Asia Cup didn’t live up to the hype on Saturday night. Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana just couldn’t get going at the Dubai International Stadium. India, the tournament favorites cruised to an easy seven-wicket win in the group stage. Pakistan’s batters struggled badly and the whole team got out for just 55, not even managing to use up their 20 overs.

After the game, Pakistan’s team mentor Wahab Riaz tried to stay positive about the heavy loss. He told reporters he still sees his squad as the best in the tournament and insists they’re good enough to win it all.

Fatima Sana did show a bit of fight, picking up the wickets of Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, and Smriti Mandhana. But India chased down the total without much trouble, winning with seven wickets left and 68 balls to spare. Now, Pakistan’s chances of making it to the semifinals are uncertain. They have to win their last group match against Hong Kong, China.

“I believe all our players are talented—they just need to believe in themselves,” Riaz said after the match. “Next, we play Hong Kong. We’ll sit down and talk about what went wrong against India and try not to repeat those mistakes. I still think Pakistan is the top team in this Asia Cup because the conditions work in our favor.”

Riaz also responded to criticism from ex-captain Sana Mir, who was unhappy about dropping seven players from the squad for the tournament. According to Riaz, those players just hadn’t been delivering for a while, so changes had to be made.

“Sana Mir’s got her opinion, but that’s her view. We made these changes looking ahead,” he explained. “The ones who played before—they’ve been to a lot of World Cups and Asia Cups, but we weren’t seeing results. It was time to bring in new players and fresh faces to build for the future.”

“It’s not about who we left out. We have to face the facts—the players who were dropped weren’t performing. Bringing in new girls was the right decision,” he said.

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