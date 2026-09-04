Women's Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana breaks Mithali Raj's world record, joins Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Smriti Mandhana has scripted history by breaking Mithali Raj's world record and achieving a feat never before accomplished by an Indian woman cricketer. Her landmark achievement also draws comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar, underlining her growing legacy in international cricket.

Smriti Mandhana just rewrote the record books with her performance at the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai. Facing Hong Kong, she smashed her second T20I century—an explosive 124 off just 64 balls—before getting run out, powering India to a huge total of 223. This knock didn’t just help her team; it cemented her as the most prolific batter in women’s international cricket.

This was her second T20I hundred, her first coming last year against England in Nottingham. No other Indian woman has managed more than one in this format. In fact, only Harmanpreet Kaur has reached a T20I hundred for India, and she’s done it just once.

Mandhana’s century wasn’t just a statistical blip—it made her only the second player, after Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, to notch a T20I hundred in the history of the Women’s Asia Cup. She now holds the record for the highest individual T20I score for India and in the tournament as a whole, beating her own previous best.

The numbers keep stacking up. This was Mandhana’s 18th international hundred for India (she has 14 in ODIs, 2 in Tests, and now 2 in T20Is), pulling her clear of legends Meg Lanning of Australia and Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa. No woman in cricket history has scored more hundreds.

Here’s how the century leaderboard looks now:

- Smriti Mandhana: 18

- Meg Lanning: 17

- Laura Wolvaardt: 17

- Hayley Matthews: 15

- Suzie Bates: 14

Mandhana didn’t stop there. She also overtook the iconic Mithali Raj as India’s top run-scorer across formats. She shot past Mithali’s career tally, and she did it in fewer innings. The numbers put her comfortably among the all-time greats:

- Smriti Mandhana: 10,880 runs in 303 innings

- Mithali Raj: 10,868 runs in 333 innings

- Suzie Bates: 10,740 runs in 370 innings

- Charlotte Edwards: 10,273 runs in 309 innings

- Sarah Taylor: 10,007 runs in 307 innings

With this double feat, Mandhana joins Sachin Tendulkar in a unique club: both are Indian record-holders for the most centuries and runs in men’s and women’s international cricket. Sachin, after all, retired with 34,357 runs and 100 international centuries—a mark few have even come close to.

Mandhana is also within touching distance of yet another milestone—she’s now got 14 women’s ODI centuries, just one behind Lanning, the all-time leader with 15. As for the men, Sachin still sits on top for centuries and runs in both Tests and ODIs, while Virat Kohli is the only one with more one-day hundreds than him.

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