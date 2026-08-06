Women's Asia Cup 2026 schedule announced: India to face Pakistan on THIS date in Dubai

The Asian Cricket Council has announced the schedule for the Women's Asia Cup 2026, with the tournament set to begin on August 28. India Women will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a highly anticipated group-stage clash in Dubai.

Cricket fans can finally mark their calendars—the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan showdown in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 is happening on September 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has made things official, unveiling the full tournament schedule on Thursday.

This year’s Women’s Asia Cup sticks with the T20 format, kicking off on August 28. The competition starts with Thailand taking on Hong Kong-China, setting the stage for two weeks of top-tier cricket and plenty of drama. That opening match signals that every nation has something to play for, and you can expect the intensity to ramp up quickly.

When it comes to must-watch matchups, it’s tough to top India versus Pakistan. Both powerhouses have landed in the same group, guaranteeing a head-to-head battle on September 5. Cricket matches between these two teams always come loaded with history, rivalry, and massive expectations—not just from passionate fans in their own countries, but from followers across Asia and beyond. This particular fixture isn’t just another game; it’s likely to become the highlight of the group stage, drawing millions to screens and to the stadium itself.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Full fixtures

28 August: Thailand vs Hong Kong, China

29 August: Sri Lanka vs UAE

30 August: India vs Thailand

31 August: Bangladesh vs Indonesia

1 September: Pakistan vs Thailand

2 September: Sri Lanka vs Indonesia

3 September: India vs Hong Kong, China

4 September: UAE vs Indonesia

5 September: India vs Pakistan

6 September: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

7 September: Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China

8 September: Bangladesh vs UAE

10 September: Semi-final 1

11 September: Semi-final 2

13 September: Final

This edition of the Women’s Asia Cup features eight teams split into two groups. Group A brings together India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Hong Kong-China. Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the UAE, and Indonesia. The format is straightforward: each team faces every other side in its group, and only the top two advance to the semi-finals.

One notable aspect this time around: Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host every single match, and they’ll all be played under floodlights. That means fans will get prime-time cricket every evening, with conditions perfect for both the players and the crowd. The setting promises electric atmospheres night after night.

Once the group phase wraps up, the stakes ramp up immediately. The best two teams from each group move to the semi-finals, and from there, only the winners march on to the grand final, set for September 13. There, the two top contenders will fight it out for the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 trophy.

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