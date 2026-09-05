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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India hammer Pakistan by 7 wickets, claim top spot in Group A

India produced a dominant display against Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, chasing down 56 runs in just 8.4 overs to secure a seven-wicket victory. The Women in Blue strengthened their position at the top of Group A, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. making a strong statement.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 10:29 PM IST

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India hammer Pakistan by 7 wickets, claim top spot in Group A
Courtesy: X/BCCIWomen
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India took down Pakistan with a seven-wicket win in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on 5 September. That victory keeps India unbeaten and firmly at the top of Group A.

The chase was short. India needed just 56 runs and Shafali Verma set the tone right away smashing a six off the first ball from Sadia Iqbal. Pakistan came back swinging though with Captain Fatima picking up quick wickets. She sent Shafali and Pratika Rawal packing in the second over, then dismissed Smriti to leave India wobbling at 29 for 3 after four overs. Still, India crossed the finish line comfortably in 8.4 overs leaving 68 balls unused.

On the other side, it was a rough day for Pakistan. They won the toss chose to bat but their batsmen just couldn't deliver. Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar started fine, putting up 27 runs in a little over four overs. Then everything fell apart. Shafali Verma got Muneeba for 13, and after that, Pakistan lost six wickets for just eight runs. Suddenly, they were at 35 for 6. They managed only 20 more runs before getting bowled out for 55—their lowest total ever in Women's T20Is. Zulfiqar made 14, Muneeba got 13, and no one else hit double figures.

India's bowlers were relentless. Sree Charani stood out, taking three wickets for seven runs, wrecking Pakistan's batting with two wickets in a single powerplay over. Prema Rawat picked up three for nine after dropping an easy catch off her own bowling. Deepti Sharma took two wickets for five, and Shafali chipped in with one for ten.

It was a big personal milestone for Harmanpreet Kaur, too. She’s now the first player—male or female—to captain a team in 150 T20Is. The closest to her is Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu with 121 matches as captain.

Also read| Harmanpreet Kaur makes history, becomes first cricketer ever to achieve remarkable feat

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