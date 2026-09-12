Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV and online?

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final will see India take on Sri Lanka in a highly anticipated title clash. Check when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka live, including the match time, TV broadcast and online live-streaming details for viewers in India.

India Women are set to compete against Sri Lanka Women in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 13. Both teams have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team finished at the top of Group A with three wins, securing their spot in the final after defeating Bangladesh in the semi-final.

Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, has also had a remarkable tournament thus far. They topped their group and then triumphed over Pakistan in the semi-final.

This match is a rematch of the previous Asia Cup final, where Sri Lanka claimed their first championship title. India batted first, scoring 165/6, but Sri Lanka successfully chased the target in just 18.4 overs. This time, India aims to exact revenge and capture the title for the eighth time, while Sri Lanka hopes to replicate their success from the 2024 edition.

Dubai weather forecast

The weather in Dubai is predicted to be hot, with daytime temperatures reaching around 42-43°C. The evening is expected to be clear, with minimal chances of rain. Humidity levels are likely to increase later in the day, but significant weather disruptions are not anticipated.

Live Streaming Details

The game is set to kick off at 8 PM, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM. You can catch all the action on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be accessible via the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gunalan Kamalini (wk), Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama (vc), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Chamudi Praboda, Chethana Vimukhti

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