Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi faces setback in sexual harassment suit by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, ordered to pay...

7th Pay Commission: After 4% DA hike, another good news for central govt employees, may get...

Sunil Grover says infamous fight with Kapil Sharma was a publicity stunt: 'We learnt that...'

Women's Asia Cup 2024 schedule announced: Check dates, fixtures, India to face Pakistan on...

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, snowfall in several states; check forecast for this week

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi faces setback in sexual harassment suit by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, ordered to pay...

7th Pay Commission: After 4% DA hike, another good news for central govt employees, may get...

Sunil Grover says infamous fight with Kapil Sharma was a publicity stunt: 'We learnt that...'

5 health benefits of drinking kombucha tea

AI reimagines Friends with 90s' Bollywood stars

Fruits that are rich in calcium

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi faces setback in sexual harassment suit by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, ordered to pay...

Sunil Grover says infamous fight with Kapil Sharma was a publicity stunt: 'We learnt that...'

Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui patched up with estranged wife Aaliya? Her anniversary post sparks rumours: 'My one and only...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Women's Asia Cup 2024 schedule announced: Check dates, fixtures, India to face Pakistan on...

India, 7-time champions of the Asia Cup, will begin their campaign against the UAE on July 19.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 09:06 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Women's Asia Cup, scheduled for July 19 to 28 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, will feature 8 teams, a first in the tournament's history, as announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on March 26. India, the defending champions, are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Nepal, and the UAE, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Unlike the 2022 edition, which had 7 teams due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's tournament promises increased participation.

'The increased participation promises to make this tournament even more competitive and thrilling for cricket fans across the region. In line with the ACC's vision for inclusivity and equality in cricket, the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will continue the tradition of having all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition,' the ACC said in a statement.

India, with seven Asia Cup titles under their belt, will start their campaign against the UAE on July 19, followed by a clash against Pakistan on July 21. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on July 26, leading to the final on July 28.

Full schedule of ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024:

July 19, Friday: Pakistan vs Nepal; India vs UAE

July 20, Saturday: Malaysia vs Thailand; Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

July 21, Sunday: Nepal vs UAE; India vs Pakistan

July 22, Monday: Sri Lanka vs Malaysia; Bangladesh vs Thailand

July 23, Tuesday: Pakistan vs UAE; India vs Nepal

July 24, Wednesday: Bangladesh vs Malaysia; Sri Lanka vs Thailand

July 26, Friday: Semi-finals

July 28, Sunday: Finals

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: What time will Chandra Grahan start in India today? Check timings, how to watch

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Update: BSEB Matric Result soon, know how check via SMS, DigiLocker

'Arunachal Pradesh is part of India because it's part of India...': Jaishankar junks 'ludicrous' Chinese claims

Meet Pallavi Dempo, an entrepreneur who is first woman to contest Lok Sabha elections in Goa on BJP ticket, is wife of…

Incredible advantages of using ChatGPT

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement