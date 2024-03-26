Women's Asia Cup 2024 schedule announced: Check dates, fixtures, India to face Pakistan on...

India, 7-time champions of the Asia Cup, will begin their campaign against the UAE on July 19.

The Women's Asia Cup, scheduled for July 19 to 28 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, will feature 8 teams, a first in the tournament's history, as announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on March 26. India, the defending champions, are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Nepal, and the UAE, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Unlike the 2022 edition, which had 7 teams due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's tournament promises increased participation.

'The increased participation promises to make this tournament even more competitive and thrilling for cricket fans across the region. In line with the ACC's vision for inclusivity and equality in cricket, the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will continue the tradition of having all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition,' the ACC said in a statement.

India, with seven Asia Cup titles under their belt, will start their campaign against the UAE on July 19, followed by a clash against Pakistan on July 21. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on July 26, leading to the final on July 28.

Full schedule of ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024:

July 19, Friday: Pakistan vs Nepal; India vs UAE

July 20, Saturday: Malaysia vs Thailand; Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

July 21, Sunday: Nepal vs UAE; India vs Pakistan

July 22, Monday: Sri Lanka vs Malaysia; Bangladesh vs Thailand

July 23, Tuesday: Pakistan vs UAE; India vs Nepal

July 24, Wednesday: Bangladesh vs Malaysia; Sri Lanka vs Thailand

July 26, Friday: Semi-finals

July 28, Sunday: Finals